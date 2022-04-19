Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PARA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.