Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Robert M. Macdonald Sells 3,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096.

Robert M. Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10.

POU traded down C$0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.39.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

