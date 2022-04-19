Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,976. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day moving average of $303.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.