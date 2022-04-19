Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Partner Communications stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.