Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

