Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.