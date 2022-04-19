Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 177,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 259,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 27,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.