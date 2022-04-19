Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Get Paya alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.