Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $328.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.43. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

