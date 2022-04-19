Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PAYOW stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.20.

