Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PAYOW stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.20.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYOW)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.