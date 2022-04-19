PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.3 days.
PCWLF stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)
