PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.3 days.

PCWLF stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

