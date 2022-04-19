PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 0.35.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
