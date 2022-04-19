Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 41,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,130. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

