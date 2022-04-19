Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.11)-($0.15) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

