Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,909. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $124,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

