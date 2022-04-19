Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$49.50

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$45.50 to C$49.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.34.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$50.18. 513,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.96. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$50.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

