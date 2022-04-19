Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 990 at Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.27) to GBX 990 ($12.88) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY remained flat at $$27.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 974. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Pennon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

