Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $990.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.27) to GBX 990 ($12.88) in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PEGRY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

