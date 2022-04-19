Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.56.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
