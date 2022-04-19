Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

