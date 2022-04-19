Pentair plc (PNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.