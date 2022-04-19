Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

NYSE PEN opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $186.19 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

