Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter valued at $4,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $530,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

