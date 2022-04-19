Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $159.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.