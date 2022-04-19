Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $159.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,211,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.