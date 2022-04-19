Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

