PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.670-$6.670 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.28. The company has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

