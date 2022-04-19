Perception Capital Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Perception Capital Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 26th. Perception Capital Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

PCCTU stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,517,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,664,000.

