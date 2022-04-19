Perception Capital Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Perception Capital Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 26th. Perception Capital Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Perception Capital Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PCCTU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000.

