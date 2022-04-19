Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Head to Head Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Elevate Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.96 -$9.42 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.22 -$33.60 million ($1.07) -2.79

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46% Elevate Credit -8.06% -9.44% -2.17%

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elevate Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Elevate Credit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

