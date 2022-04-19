Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 956,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 115,025 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 766,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,589 and sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performant Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.