PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.