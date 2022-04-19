Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PVL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 366,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

