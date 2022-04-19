Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
PVL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 366,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
