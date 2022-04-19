Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($268.82) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €228.46 ($245.66).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €196.45 ($211.24) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €191.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €198.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

