Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $57,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

