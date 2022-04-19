Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
