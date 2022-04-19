Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

