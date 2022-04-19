Peter Martin Sells 25,000 Shares of EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Stock

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML – Get Rating) insider Peter Martin sold 25,000 shares of EML Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.74 ($2.01), for a total transaction of A$68,375.00 ($50,275.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

