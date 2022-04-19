Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($10.19).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 613 ($7.98). 943,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,214. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 760 ($9.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 647.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.39), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($396,323.38). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,220.40).

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.