Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.86.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
