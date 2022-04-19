Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.86.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

