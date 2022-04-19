PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

