Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 27,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.