Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

