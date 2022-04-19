Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 570,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

