Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

