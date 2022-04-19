Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

PINS opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $295,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinterest by 180.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 280.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

