Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

