Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $907,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $893,000.
NYSE MHI opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
