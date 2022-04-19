Piper Sandler Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $900.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,134.02.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $581.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,100.42. Shopify has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

