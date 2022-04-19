PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

