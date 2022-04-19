Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 4,327 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$11,812.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,840.
Shares of PTM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,316. The firm has a market cap of C$256.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.66. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55.
About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.