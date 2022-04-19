Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 4,327 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$11,812.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,840.

Shares of PTM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,316. The firm has a market cap of C$256.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.66. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

