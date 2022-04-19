Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Playtika stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Playtika has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Playtika by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

