Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.
PSTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
