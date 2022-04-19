Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.

PSTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

