PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

In other PLx Pharma news, CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.45. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

